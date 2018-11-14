Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,378,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,949,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $171.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.45.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

