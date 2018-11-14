Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 0.2% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,827 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Allstate by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $959,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Allstate by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,106,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 882,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Allstate by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,917,000 after acquiring an additional 811,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,082,000 after acquiring an additional 802,167 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $193,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $88.29 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/capital-fund-management-s-a-raises-position-in-allstate-corp-all.html.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.