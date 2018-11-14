Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a net margin of 111.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Shares of CAPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,624. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -2.24.

CAPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Capricor Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

