CarBlock (CAR) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

CarBlock (CURRENCY:CAR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, CarBlock has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. CarBlock has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of CarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CarBlock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00146259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00232687 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.53 or 0.09947245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009702 BTC.

CarBlock Token Profile

CarBlock was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CarBlock’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CarBlock is medium.com/carblock. The official website for CarBlock is www.carblock.io. CarBlock’s official Twitter account is @CarBlock_io.

Buying and Selling CarBlock

CarBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CarBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

