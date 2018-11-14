Carbonite (CARB) Shares Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.56. 597,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 422,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Specifically, Director Todd Krasnow sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $191,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $67,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carbonite in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbonite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 51,742.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 451,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 450,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,759,000 after purchasing an additional 417,253 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Carbonite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 219,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,622 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

