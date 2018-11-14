Carclo (CAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Carclo (LON:CAR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:CAR opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.04) on Tuesday. Carclo has a 52 week low of GBX 62.40 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

About Carclo

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

