Cardlytics (CDLX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Cardlytics stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 202,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $370.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. Cardlytics has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $29,853.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,308 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 68.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,376 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 212.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 711,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 484,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

