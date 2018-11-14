Career Education Corp. (CECO) Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Career Education worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Career Education during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Career Education during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Career Education during the second quarter valued at $193,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Career Education during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Career Education by 171.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Career Education alerts:

Shares of CECO stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Career Education Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $892.94 million, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Career Education’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Career Education Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Career Education news, Director Gregory L. Jackson sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $359,288.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,309.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,776 shares of company stock worth $5,630,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Career Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Career Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/career-education-corp-ceco-stake-raised-by-winton-group-ltd.html.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.