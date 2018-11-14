Carnival Corp (CCL) Receives $72.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $55.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 92,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,361. Carnival has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

