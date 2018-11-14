Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $11.03 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $412.89 million, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William E. Myers sold 2,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,978.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 7,500 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $122,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,544.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

