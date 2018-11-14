Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:CARR traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 162.20 ($2.12). 2,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,229. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carr’s Group (CARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/carrs-group-carr-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies nutritional feed supplements under the Crystalyx, AminoMax, and SmartLic brand names, as well as various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities; provides heating oil, gasoline, and diesel to agricultural, commercial, and retail customers; and offers a range of agricultural and household products and services, including farm machinery, clothing, and pet supplies through its approximately 43 retail locations.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.