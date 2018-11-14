Carr’s Group (CARR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:CARR traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 158 ($2.06). 10,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,229. Carr’s Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Friday, September 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/carrs-group-carr-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-1-20-eps.html.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies nutritional feed supplements under the Crystalyx, AminoMax, and SmartLic brand names, as well as various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities; provides heating oil, gasoline, and diesel to agricultural, commercial, and retail customers; and offers a range of agricultural and household products and services, including farm machinery, clothing, and pet supplies through its approximately 43 retail locations.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.