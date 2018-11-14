CarVal Investors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of CarVal Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,236,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

