CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (CSIOY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOY opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.82. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a 52-week low of $131.06 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

