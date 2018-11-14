CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (CPCAY) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about CATHAY Pac AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S earned a news impact score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CATHAY Pac AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. CATHAY Pac AIRW/S has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 0.95.

About CATHAY Pac AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

