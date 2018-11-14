Cazcoin Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (CAZ)

Cazcoin (CURRENCY:CAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Cazcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Cazcoin has a total market cap of $258,678.00 and $0.00 worth of Cazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cazcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cazcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00147197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00231720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.74 or 0.09972195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Cazcoin Coin Profile

Cazcoin’s total supply is 43,919,236 coins and its circulating supply is 36,230,502 coins. The official website for Cazcoin is cazcoin.io. Cazcoin’s official Twitter account is @cazproject. The Reddit community for Cazcoin is /r/CAZCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cazcoin

Cazcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cazcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cazcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cazcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cazcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cazcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.