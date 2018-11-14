Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 1.90

News coverage about Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cboe Global Markets earned a news impact score of 1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,070. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,951.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,253 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

