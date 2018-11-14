CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,347. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.75.

Get CELLECT BIOTECH/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/cellect-biotech-s-apop-issues-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CELLECT BIOTECH/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELLECT BIOTECH/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.