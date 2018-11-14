Cellectis SA (CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,949,000 after buying an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 548,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 420,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 394,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 149,779 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLLS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. 7,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,534. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.