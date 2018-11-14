CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD) PT Lowered to $51.00

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research raised CELYAD SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get CELYAD SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $276.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CELYAD SA/ADR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CELYAD SA/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CELYAD SA/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CELYAD SA/ADR by 1,109.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CELYAD SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.