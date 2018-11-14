Centene Corp (CNC) Receives $151.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. MED started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CNC opened at $136.94 on Friday. Centene has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $124,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 127.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

