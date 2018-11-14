Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

CENT stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $71,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 984,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 511,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 180,781 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,687,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,389,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

