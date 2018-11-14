Centurion Hits Market Cap of $49,962.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. Centurion has a total market cap of $49,962.00 and $48.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. During the last week, Centurion has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00013573 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.