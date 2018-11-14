Centurylink Inc (CTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%.

Centurylink has a dividend payout ratio of 201.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Centurylink to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 184.6%.

CTL traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 13,143,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,713,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Hanson downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

