Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $27.82 Million Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,829,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,258,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In related news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $203,001.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,501 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/ceredex-value-advisors-llc-has-27-82-million-position-in-interpublic-group-of-companies-inc-ipg.html.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.