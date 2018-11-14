Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $16.38 Million Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 451,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 176.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $645.96 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

