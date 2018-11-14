Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,053,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

