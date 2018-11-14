Cerus (CERS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Cerus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $777.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,825 shares in the company, valued at $831,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,349 shares of company stock worth $427,571. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cerus by 8.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cerus by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cerus by 8.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cerus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 486,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

