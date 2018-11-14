Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Trading 11.9% Higher

Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KOOL)’s share price traded up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.33. 240,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 193,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.68.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 322.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cesca Therapeutics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOOL)

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

