CF Industries (CF) Trading Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.61 and last traded at $45.03. Approximately 7,804,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,967,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Specifically, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $183,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $51,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,276.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -180.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,298,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,638,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 160.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 106,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 86.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $127,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/cf-industries-cf-trading-down-9-1-following-insider-selling.html.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.