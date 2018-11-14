CFun (CFUN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,476.00

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. One CFun token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinrail. CFun has a market cap of $333,462.00 and $46,476.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CFun has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00147298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00236963 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.81 or 0.10031448 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00009901 BTC.

About CFun

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 tokens. CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, EXX, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

