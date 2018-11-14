Champion Industries (CHMP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Champion Industries stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Champion Industries has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.00.

Get Champion Industries alerts:

About Champion Industries

Champion Industries, Inc is engaged in the commercial printing and office products and furniture supply business in regional markets east of the Mississippi River. The company also publishes Herald-Dispatch daily newspaper in Huntington, also provides a full range of office products, office furniture and office design services.

See Also: Compound Interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.