Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.65%.

Shares of Chanticleer stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,899. Chanticleer has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Chanticleer alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Chanticleer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chanticleer (BURG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/chanticleer-burg-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.