Chartist Inc. CA Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Chartist Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $118,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

