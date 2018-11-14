Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 76 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Check Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Check Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 42,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,867. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

