Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 47,375 Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chegg by 612.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $4,660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,435,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,669,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 467,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,237,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/chicago-equity-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-47375-chegg-inc-chgg.html.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.