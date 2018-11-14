Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Toro Co (TTC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Toro by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Toro by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,956,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Toro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.62. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $67.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.75 million. Toro had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,158,098.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $380,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,326 shares of company stock worth $3,679,331 over the last three months. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

