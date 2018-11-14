Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $1.17 Million in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 104,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $1.17 Million in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/chicago-equity-partners-llc-invests-1-17-million-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre-stock.html.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.