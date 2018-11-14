China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

CBPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of China Biologic Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

CBPO stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,373. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.40. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.13). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. China Biologic Products’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth $348,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,906,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,310,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

