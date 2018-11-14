China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 61.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of CHL stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/china-mobile-ltd-chl-shares-bought-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.