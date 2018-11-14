Chinook Energy (CKE) PT Lowered to C$0.20 at Raymond James

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Chinook Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get Chinook Energy alerts:

Chinook Energy stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Chinook Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other Chinook Energy news, Director P. Grant Wierzba sold 221,500 shares of Chinook Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$46,515.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,470.

Chinook Energy Company Profile

Chinook Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company's principal oil and natural gas properties include 31,350 net acres of land located in Birley/Umbach area, Northeast British Columbia; 75,756 net acres of land located in Martin Creek/Black-Conroy area, Northeast British Columbia; 23,482 net acres of land located in Gold Creek and Knopcik areas, Northwest Alberta; and 24,570 net acres of land located in Boundary Lake area, Northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.