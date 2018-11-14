Christopher & Banks (CBK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer of women’s clothing providing exclusive fashions under the Christopher & Banks and C.J. Banks labels. Currently, the Company operates 351 stores in 30 states, located primarily in the northern half of the United States. “

NYSE CBK opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.31. Christopher & Banks has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.42 million during the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Christopher & Banks will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Christopher & Banks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.13% of Christopher & Banks worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

