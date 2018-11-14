Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $260.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 target price on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In related news, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.47 per share, with a total value of $1,004,439.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,831.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.83 per share, for a total transaction of $505,077.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

