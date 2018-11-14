Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Crh Plc (CRH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth $202,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth $220,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CRH by 108.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth $506,000. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

CRH stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Crh Plc (CRH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/cidel-asset-management-inc-takes-225000-position-in-crh-plc-crh.html.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.