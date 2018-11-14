CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in CIGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in CIGNA by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CIGNA by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

Shares of CI opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

