Cimarex Energy Co to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Hughes now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

