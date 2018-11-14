Cisco Systems (CSCO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% to ~$12.24-12.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.54 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 34,363,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,002,076. The company has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $3,236,433.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,150.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15,426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,558,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 732,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 251,504 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 140,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/cisco-systems-csco-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.