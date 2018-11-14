Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,027,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

