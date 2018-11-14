Citrix Systems (CTXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citrix Systems reported stellar third-quarter results. The company benefited from robust adoption of Subscription based services. Solid adoption of unified workspace solutions and hybrid cloud offerings drove results. Traction witnessed by ShareFile is notable. The company also provided an impressive guidance. Efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks are a positive. Buyout of Cedexis is likely to improve company’s operational performance. The company has deployed its Cloud services including XenDesktop and XenApp on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This is likely to have led to new customer additions, consequently generating incremental revenues. Its strong customer base is another positive. Further, the merger between LogMeIn and Citrix's GoTo business, concluded last year, is likely to be value accretive, going forward. However, adverse foreign exchange movements remain a headwind.”

CTXS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.57.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $129,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,751. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 852,065 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after buying an additional 167,031 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

