ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $33.25 Million Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 137.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Centene worth $33,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene by 127.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Leerink Swann raised Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. MED raised their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $148.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

